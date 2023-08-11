trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647458
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's direct attack on Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I.A.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an incredible speech today on the no-confidence motion of I.N.D.I.A. It was not just a speech, it was an attack on the rock of mistrust of the opposition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gained public confidence. All the attacks that were made by the opposition leaders on many issues including the Manipur violence, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit them all with his answers in the Lok Sabha.

