No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's sarcasm on opposition I.N.D.I.A.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Today PM Modi in his speech narrated the achievements of his government as well as the failures of the Congress. Overall, PM Modi has hit fours and sixes on the bouncers of the opposition leaders. Speaking on the no-confidence motion, PM Modi has made such attacks with full confidence, which would have shaken the confidence of the opposition as well. And finally, when the opposition was not in a position to withstand the attacks of PM Modi, the entire opposition walked out of the House. And then the no-confidence motion also fell.

