NewsVideos
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress government while speaking on Manipur as well. PM Modi said that atrocities were committed against mothers and sisters in Manipur, which is inexcusable. In the midst of PM Modi's speech, the opposition created a ruckus and later staged a walkout.

