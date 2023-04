videoDetails

'No mafia is ready to come to UP', says BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Atique Ahmed Latest News: There has been a big disclosure about the murder of mafia Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf last night in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Atiq and Ashraf were shot by the assailants during live media coverage. BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi said that no mafia is ready to come to UP today