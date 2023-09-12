trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661242
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Praising India’s G20 presidency, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, General VK Singh (Retd) said, that no country has ever hosted a G20 meeting as fruitful as India did. “No nation has ever hosted the G20 Summit like India did. Nor will any nation be able to organise it like India. India was handed over the presidency over a year ago and in that year, around 200 meetings took place in around 60 cities. Our Prime Minister is very forward-looking. If you want people to know about India, then take them to every corner of India,” said Gen VK Singh (Retd) in a presser on September 12.
