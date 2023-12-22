trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701704
'No need to panic over Covid surge, but mask up,' says doctors

Dec 22, 2023
After the detection of JN.1 variant of Corona in the country, the country has once again become alert. People are afraid that this variant will bring the fourth wave of Corona? However, doctors have not considered this new variant to be that dangerous. but still vigilance regarding Corona will have to be increased again.

