videoDetails

“No one contacted me…” HD Kumaraswamy finally breaks his silence after exit poll results

| Updated: May 13, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

Former CM of Karnataka and senior JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on May 13 negated that JD(S) has neither been contacted by BJP nor Congress in case of the hung assembly in the state ahead of the declaration of election result. He asked people to wait until results were declared.