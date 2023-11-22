trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691038
“No One Is Yet Born To Stop Me…” Akbaruddin Owaisi Threatens Police During Public Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is popular for his controversial speeches, recently, while addressing a public gathering in Lalitha Bagh, Hyderabad, Junior Owaisi threatened a police inspector to leave after the former was asked to conclude his speech on time as per the Model Code of Conduct. Later, he went on to say "No one is yet born to stop him.”
