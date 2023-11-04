trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683933
No Relief In Sight For Delhi Residents, Air Quality Remains In The 'Severe' Category

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The residents of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog on November 4. National Capital’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category. Locals have been facing breathing issues because of polluted air.
