'Noida Deaf Society' dedicated to the deaf and dumb, Ruma becomes the messiah for disabled children

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Ruma Roka, living in Noida. had started a business 20 years ago. and today she has become the voice of the deaf. that is, those children who cannot hear and speak. Ruma Roka 20 years ago She started teaching sign language to 4-5 deaf and dumb children, but today she is shaping the future of thousands of such deaf and dumb children.
