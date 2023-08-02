trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643755
Noida International Airport To Get Haveli, Varanasi Ghat Inspired Design: Chrisoph Schnellmann

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
The upcoming Noida International Airport is a greenfield airport being constructed in Jewar, Greater Noida and will serve as the second airport in the NCR region, to cater the growing demand at the Delhi International Airport. The airport is said to be among the most modern and green airports once ready and will draw its design inspiration from the ghats of Varanasi and Havelis of UP. We got in touch with the CEO of NIA, Christoph Schnellmann to understand more about the airport. Here's our exclusive conversation.

