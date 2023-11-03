trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683530
Noida Police Files FIR against BIGG Boss Fame Elvish Yadav

Nov 03, 2023
Noida police have filed a case against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav. Elvish Yadav is accused of organizing a rave party. Banned snake venom, snakes and foreign girls were invited to these parties. Police have taken action by conducting a sting. A case was registered against six named and unknown others among his gang members, including Elvish Yadav. FIR has been registered in Sector 49 of Noida. A total of five people have been arrested in this case, while the police is on leave to investigate the entire case so that this entire gang can be exposed.
