Noida Police Interrogates Elvish Yadav

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Noida Police has interrogated Elvish Yadav in the rave party case. This interrogation lasted for about two and a half to three hours and today once again Elvish Yadav has been called for questioning.
