Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Noida Viral Video: "Ab Maar Kay Dikhana" - Woman Confronts Man For Hitting Stray Dogs On Streets

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, captures a woman bravely confronting a man who was seen hitting stray dogs on the streets. In the footage, the woman sternly admonishes the man, urging him to stop the cruel act of animal abuse. The incident highlights the importance of compassion and empathy towards animals. This video was shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter, amplifying the message against animal cruelty.

All Videos

Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
Play Icon00:44
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
Play Icon00:30
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King
Play Icon00:50
 Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Ravi Foods In Rangareddy District
Play Icon00:44
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Ravi Foods In Rangareddy District
Pappu Yadav Vs Beema Bharti clash over Purnia Seat
Play Icon04:00
Pappu Yadav Vs Beema Bharti clash over Purnia Seat

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
play icon0:44
Viral Video: Dramatic CCTV Footage Reveals Swift Justice For Train Chain Snatcher
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
play icon0:30
AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest Of Delhi CM At ITO Metro Station
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King
play icon0:50
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Receives Floral Tributes On The 394th Birth Anniversary Of The Maratha King
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Ravi Foods In Rangareddy District
play icon0:44
Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At Ravi Foods In Rangareddy District
Pappu Yadav Vs Beema Bharti clash over Purnia Seat
play icon4:0
Pappu Yadav Vs Beema Bharti clash over Purnia Seat