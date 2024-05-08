Advertisement
Noida Viral Video: Boy Killed After Kidnapping; Body Found In Canal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 08, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
The 15-year-old son of a restaurant owner in Greater Noida was kidnapped in broad daylight not far from his father's business. Widespread alarm was raised when a woman was seen kidnapping him and placing her in a Skoda vehicle on CCTV. The youngster is still missing despite frantic searches and the family's anguish. Krishna Kumar, his father, was upset that his son's cell phone was turned off and that the police were unable to find him. The family's distress grew as they watched CCTV footage that proved the kidnapping. They are asking authorities to step up their search for their kid and are calling for any information that could lead to their son's return.

