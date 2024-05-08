videoDetails

Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift

Bhavya Singh | Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

In a startling event, a dog in an elevator startles a female and grabs her hand, causing her to recoil in pain. The dog's apparent owner tries to step in and chases the animal away before throwing it off the elevator. But the dog gets back in for a little while before backing out as the doors close. This incident is the latest in a run of dog attacks that have occurred nearby. This event reminds me of another similar one that happened in April in an apartment complex in Ghaziabad. That incident raised worries about safety in residential areas when a German Shepherd charged at a six-year-old girl who was riding her bike.