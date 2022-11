Nora Fatehi raises temperature in all black dress

B-Town sensation Nora Fatehi was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. The fans favourite look stunning in all black dress. Nora gave some major fashion goals with Blue colour baseball cap over a black jacket and black shades. The actor’s carefree absolutely made her fans go gaga. Nora Fatehi was last seen in the song ‘Manike’ with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God movie.