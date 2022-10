Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA WC 2022, joins league of Jennifer Lopez, Shakira

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is amping up her fire on international platforms. Nora is all set to dazzle her moves at FIFA World Cup 2022. Nora will become the only actress to represent India on the FIFA stage in December 2022. She has now joined the ranks of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.