videoDetails

Normalcy returns in Punjab; manhunt continues to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

Life of people in Punjab returned to normalcy amid the ongoing crackdown continue to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh. People from various locations in Punjab can be seen going on with their normal life without any fear.