Anant Singh released from Patna Jail, Watch Video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Anant Singh Releases from Jail: Patna High Court Former MLA Anant Singh was released from jail today. During this time, a huge crowd of supporters was outside Beur jail. The crowd gave a tremendous welcome to Anant Singh. However, he did not talk to anyone after coming out of jail. Former MLA Anant Singh was acquitted by the Patna High Court two days ago in the case of recovery of AK-47 and bullet proof jacket and today after being released from jail, he went straight to his village.