North East Express Train derails in Bihar's Buxar

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
A major train accident has occurred in Buxar, Bihar. 23 bogies of North East Express have derailed near Raghunath Junction in Buxar district. About 4 people have died in this accident.
