trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665955
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Not Modi...now Sunak will teach Canada a lesson!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
India vs Canada: Unlike Canada, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has formed a task force to crack down on Khalistani radicals. It is being said that now it is not Modi but British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who will teach Canada a lesson.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
play icon31:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:46
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
play icon2:23
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
play icon3:54
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
IND vs AUS ODI LIVE: Indian bowlers magic in Mohali
play icon2:17
IND vs AUS ODI LIVE: Indian bowlers magic in Mohali

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
play icon31:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:46
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
play icon2:23
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
play icon3:54
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
IND vs AUS ODI LIVE: Indian bowlers magic in Mohali
play icon2:17
IND vs AUS ODI LIVE: Indian bowlers magic in Mohali
khalistan,sunak on khalistan,rishi sunak on khalistan,india canada news,india canada tensions,Khalistani,khalistan news,rishi sunak khalistan,rishi sunak hindu,Khalistan movement,canada khalistan,rishi sunak latest news,Rishi Sunak News,khalistan protest,rishi sunak on khalistan movement in uk,rishi sunak statement on khalistan,rishi sunak in india,rishi sunak on khalistani extremism,rishi sunak latest,India Vs Canada,Canada on India,india canada conflict,