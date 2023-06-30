trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629093
Not resigning, says Manipur CM Biren Singh as violence continues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Suddenly violence has erupted amid Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur. The police also released tear gas shells to control the crowd. However, in the meantime, Rahul reached the relief camps to meet the victims. On the other hand, the debate has started once again between BJP and Congress regarding this violence.
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
PM Modi reached DU centenary celebrations by Delhi Metro
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India
Putin on PM Modi: Russian President Putin praised Modi - Putin praised Make in India
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
Rahul Gandhi meets violence affected people
Amit Shah rally in Udaipur
Amit Shah rally in Udaipur
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor
