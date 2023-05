videoDetails

Notorious gangster Anil Dujana killed by UP STF in an encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Notorious gangster Anil Dujana in North India has been killed by UP STF in an encounter. Anil Dujana has been killed in a police encounter in Meerut. The notorious gangster was a resident of western Uttar Pradesh.