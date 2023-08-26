trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654030
Now board exams will be held twice a year, the 'pattern' of board exams is going to change

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has made a big announcement regarding the board exam. A new curriculum framework has been launched for school education regarding board exams. In which it was told that from the next year i.e. 2024, the board exams will be conducted twice a year.
