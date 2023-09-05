trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658426
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Now the symbol of slavery 'INDIA' will no longer work, there will be only 'Bharat' all around!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded removal of the word 'India' from the Constitution. He has demanded to amend the Constitution of India to make INDIA Bharat. Know that earlier RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also given a statement regarding this.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: What Is Golden Ticket And What Does It Do? As BCCI Gifts It To Amitabh Bachchan
play icon2:2
World Cup 2023: What Is Golden Ticket And What Does It Do? As BCCI Gifts It To Amitabh Bachchan
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
play icon3:5
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
play icon2:29
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
play icon8:32
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
Taal Thok Ke: Now 'one country one name'?
play icon50:55
Taal Thok Ke: Now 'one country one name'?

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: What Is Golden Ticket And What Does It Do? As BCCI Gifts It To Amitabh Bachchan
play icon2:2
World Cup 2023: What Is Golden Ticket And What Does It Do? As BCCI Gifts It To Amitabh Bachchan
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
play icon3:5
Are we all 'bhartiya' or 'Indian'?
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
play icon2:29
Pakistan reaction on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
play icon8:32
India to be renamed 'Bharat'?
Taal Thok Ke: Now 'one country one name'?
play icon50:55
Taal Thok Ke: Now 'one country one name'?
india change name,india change bharat,india changed name to bharat,Team India,india new name,india name to bharat,bharat new name of india,india name controversy,india name contro,sehwag on india name controversy,sehwag tweet on bharat row,Virendra Sehwag,india vs bharat,india or bharat,Bharat,india to be renamed,will india be renamed,India Alliance,proposal to rename india,Mamata Banerjee,Breaking News,hindi news live today,Baat Pate Ki,Hindi News,