NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
NSUI Protest Chandigarh: Opposition protests continue on Chandigarh Mayor elections. NSUI workers demonstrated strongly on Wednesday. The police stopped the protesters with water cannon and lathi charge. NSUI workers are accusing BDP of rigging in the mayor elections held on January 30.

