videoDetails

NTA issues huge information in NEET Exam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

NTA on NEET Exam: NTA has given huge information duringSupreme Court hearing in case of irregularities in NEET exam. NTA said that examination of students with grace marks will be conducted again. All 1563 candidates will be re-examined.