NTCA Secretary informs that 8 Cheetahs are being brought from Namibia, to be sent to Kuno National Park

Around 8 Cheetahs will be brought from Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park in the first batch for the Cheetah reintroduction project in India, informed National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Secretary SP Yadav. Among the 8 cheetahs 3 will be male while 5 others will be female. Kuno National Park is located in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
