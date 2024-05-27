Advertisement
Nuclear Nizam Live: Is that nuclear threat coming in the world?

Sonam|Updated: May 27, 2024, 12:20 AM IST
Nuclear Nizam Live: It is said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes a little. A strong tree has fallen in the Middle East, due to which there is a stir not only in Iran but in the whole world. And for the next 50 days, the earth is going to feel the shock of the fall of that tree like an earthquake. After the death of Ibrahim Raisi, there is a fear of a big explosion in Iran, Middle East and even the whole world. Agencies around the world have turned towards Iran. A Caliph has ended in Iran, but the old Caliph is ready to do anything to fulfill the last objective of his life. Today in our special web series Nuclear Nizam, we will show the nuclear threat coming in the world after 50 days.

