Nuclear submarine in the Middle East!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
On the 31st day of the Israel-Hamas war, big news is coming out about America. The US military says that one of its nuclear submarines has reached the Middle East. This is clearly a message to regional adversaries, especially Iran-backed groups. US Central Command announced on social media on Sunday (November 5) that an Ohio-class submarine had entered its area of ​​responsibility. Know in this report how powerful this submarine is and what is its real purpose of reaching the Middle East.
