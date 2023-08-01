trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643064
Nuh clashes: Schools, colleges in Gurugram to remain closed today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on August 01 in Haryana’s Gurugram, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Gurugram stated on Monday. The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav. This came in the wake of clashes between two groups on Monday. Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, the police officials said.

