Nuh Mewat Violence LIVE: Bulldozer action on Rohingya Muslims!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Nuh Violence Breaking update: Police have registered 55 FIRs in the Nuh violence case, while 141 accused have been arrested. Bulldozer action on Rohingya Muslims continues in Nuh.

Gyanvapi ASI Survey Updates: Victory of Hindus in Supreme Court!
play icon9:29
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Updates: Victory of Hindus in Supreme Court!
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Pulls Out Of Asia Cup, Steps Down From ODI Captaincy
play icon1:55
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Pulls Out Of Asia Cup, Steps Down From ODI Captaincy
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from the Supreme Court
play icon1:52
Relief to Rahul Gandhi from the Supreme Court
Gyanvapi was not a mosque but a temple...!
play icon7:2
Gyanvapi was not a mosque but a temple...!
Gyanvapi: Muslims furious with Yogi's statement!
play icon5:16
Gyanvapi: Muslims furious with Yogi's statement!

