Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Bittu Bajrangi Hearing: Police has arrested Bittu Bajrangi regarding the violence in Nuh. The search is on for more accomplices of Bittu Bajrangi. Today they were produced in the Faridabad court.

