Nuh Violence Breaking: 116 arrested in Nuh violence case, 5 CRPF companies sought from Center

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Nuh Violence Breaking: Police has arrested 116 people in the Nuh violence case, while the Haryana government has sought 5 CRPF companies from the Center to control the situation. Separate SIT teams have been formed to investigate the violence. Internet service will remain closed in many districts of the state till August 5.

