Nuh violence update Breaking: Bulldozer fired in Tawdu area of ​​Nuh, names of Rohingyas came in violence

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Nuh violence update: The Haryana government is taking action against the culprits of Haryana violence, now the bulldozers of the administration have run in Tawdu area of ​​Nuh, when the names of Rohingyas came up in the violence, the administration started bulldozers on their slums. At the same time, even after four days of violence, tension remains in many areas of Haryana.

Child run over by speeding truck in Kolkata
play icon8:4
Child run over by speeding truck in Kolkata
Muslim side reached SC against the survey, demanding a ban on the survey
play icon6:26
Muslim side reached SC against the survey, demanding a ban on the survey
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus
play icon3:30
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Survey of ASI continues in Gyanvapi campus, ASI is preparing the map of the campus
Accident again on Samruddhi Highway, heavy fire broke out in a truck loaded with chemical
play icon0:37
Accident again on Samruddhi Highway, heavy fire broke out in a truck loaded with chemical
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel
play icon0:50
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel

