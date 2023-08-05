trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644953
Nuh violence update: Bulldozer thundered at the houses of the culprits of Nuh, rioters created a stampede

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Nuh violence update: Haryana government is taking action against the culprits of Haryana violence, now bulldozer action has started in Nuh of Haryana, action has been taken around Nalhar Shiv temple, administration broke more than 45 shops. A day before this, the bulldozer of the administration had run in Tawdu area, when the name of Rohing

Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Evidence of Baba Vishwanath found in Gyanvapi, shift teams are doing survey
play icon4:14
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: Evidence of Baba Vishwanath found in Gyanvapi, shift teams are doing survey
ASI survey continues in Gyanvapi, today both Hindu and Muslim parties are present in the campus
play icon0:53
 ASI survey continues in Gyanvapi, today both Hindu and Muslim parties are present in the campus
Survey for the second consecutive day in Gyanvapi .
play icon9:9
Survey for the second consecutive day in Gyanvapi .
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Owaisi said about the Gyanvapi survey – the Place of Worship Act should not be disrespected
play icon1:26
Gyanvapi ASI Survey update: Owaisi said about the Gyanvapi survey – the Place of Worship Act should not be disrespected
Back Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:25
Back Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

