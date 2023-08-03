trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644049
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Nuh Violence Breaking: There has been a big disclosure on the Viral Video of Nuh Hinsa, the people roaming around with guns were policemen, earlier it was being said that the people of Bajrang Dal were roaming around with guns in their hands, but now it has come to know that The people were policemen in plain uniform. Please tell that when the rioters attacked the people, people hid in the temple to save their lives, after which the rioters climbed the mountain and fired continuously, after which the police team that reached the spot opened fire on the rioters.

