Nusrat to soon return to India from Israel!

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Nushrat Bharucha In Israel: Nushrat Bharucha who was in Israel to participate in Haifi Film Festival has successfully reached Airport area which is comparatively safer and soon she will be boarding flight out of Israel. The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified. After the overnight rocket attacks by Hamas, Israel has started attacking Gaza in retaliation, while Israel is attacking Hamas targets in Yogi style. Israel has used bulldozers on Hamas positions.
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas killed three Israeli army officers
8:54
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas killed three Israeli army officers
Israel death toll reaches to 300 due to Hamas Attack
9:36
Israel death toll reaches to 300 due to Hamas Attack
America issues statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
2:48
America issues statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
Shehbaz Sharif makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
0:36
Shehbaz Sharif makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
Israel's Air Force counterattacks at Hamas' locations
4:45
Israel's Air Force counterattacks at Hamas' locations

