Oath-Taking in Ceremony Today in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Today marks the much-anticipated day for the residents of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh after the surprising election results. Swearing-in ceremonies will take place in both states on this day, December 13.

Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:8
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Top 100 News: Speed News | Bhajan Lal Sharma
Play Icon12:14
Top 100 News: Speed News | Bhajan Lal Sharma
Bhajanlal Sharma Rajasthan New CM: No Raje 'Raj' In Rajasthan
Play Icon9:38
Bhajanlal Sharma Rajasthan New CM: No Raje 'Raj' In Rajasthan
Rajasthan New CM: End of Vasundhara Raje Era!
Play Icon9:17
Rajasthan New CM: End of Vasundhara Raje Era!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP shocks everyone with CM choices
Play Icon37:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP shocks everyone with CM choices

