Oath ceremony possible for new CM of Karnataka on May 17 or 18, Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the new CM will take place on May 17 or 18 after the Karnataka assembly results. By this evening, the name of the post of CM will also be decided. Know latest updates.