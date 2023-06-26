NewsVideos
Obama's Questioning Of India's Treatment Of Muslims Receives Backlash From Rajnath Singh

Jun 26, 2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attacked the former US President Barack Obama for questioning India on its treatment of Muslims in the country.

