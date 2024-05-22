Advertisement
OBC Certificates Issued In Bengal Post 2010 Cancelled

Sonam|Updated: May 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Calcutta High Court has canceled all the OBC lists prepared after 2010... Due to this decision, 5 lakh OBC certificates will be cancelled..

