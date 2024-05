videoDetails

Procession for Iran President Raisi after helicopter crash

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Ebrahim Raisi Death Update: 5 days of national mourning is being observed after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi's helicopter had crashed on May 19 and for the last three days, different theories have been emerging on Raisi's death. It is claimed that Raisi's helicopter was attacked by laser from space. Hamas has also reached his funeral.