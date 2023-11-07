trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685386
Odd Even Rule in Delhi: Will Odd-Even not be implemented?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Odd Even Rule in Delhi: AQI level is around 400 in most areas of Delhi NCR. After SC's comment regarding odd-even, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that first we will study the Supreme Court's comment on odd-even and then the government will take a decision.
