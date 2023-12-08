trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696711
Odisha Jharkhand IT Raids: Rs 200 crore in cash recovered as counting on

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Regarding more than Rs 250 crore cash found in income tax raids in Jharkhand and Odisha, PM Modi has said that the countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the 'speeches' of honesty of their leaders. More than Rs 250 crore cash found in Income tax raids in 2 states.
