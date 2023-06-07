NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: CBI got evidence?

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Giving information to the PMO, the Railway Board said that there could be a conspiracy behind the Balasore accident. Meanwhile, a team of CBI and Home Ministry officials also reached the accident site for investigation.

