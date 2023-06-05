NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: Exclusive report from ground zero

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given a big statement on Odisha Train Accident. The Railway Minister said that we have come to know the reason for the accident. Its investigation has been completed. The report will be submitted soon.

All Videos

Painful stories of Balasore accident!
6:56
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
9:52
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
30:47
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
16:15
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?
52:48
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?

Trending Videos

6:56
Painful stories of Balasore accident!
9:52
Odisha Train Accident Update: What is the reason behind the train accident?
30:47
Deshhit: A pile of dead bodies in school after the train accident!
16:15
ZEE NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Who gave 'Guru Mantra' to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari!
52:48
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?
balasore train accident,odisha train accident,train accident,Balasore,balasore train accident news today,balasore train accident latest news,train accident news,balasore train accident update,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,balasore train accident top news,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident news,balasore train,balasore train accident hindi news,train accident live updates,Balasore train Accident news,