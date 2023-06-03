NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: 'Extremely Tragic, Railway Safety Should Be Top Priority' Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On Triple Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Naveen Patnaik says, extremely tragic train accident. I have to thank the local teams, local people & others who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage. Railway safety should always be given the first preference. The people have been taken to hospitals in Balasore and Cuttack so that they recover as fast as possible.

