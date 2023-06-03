NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: 'Govt Will Leave No Stone Unturned For The Treatment Of Those Injured' PM Modi On Odisha Train Tragedy

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
PM Modi says that Very painful and disturbing accident. Those responsible in the accident will not be spared. The culprits will not be spared We will learn from this incident and improve the system

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
1:25
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
11:4
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
2:57
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
12:51
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule
4:11
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule

